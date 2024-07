DISASTER RISK MANAGEMENT (ENFORCEMENT MEASURES) AND (DECLARATION OF DISASTER AREA) (HURRICANE BERYL) ORDER, 2024

The DRMA and any amendment posted here took effect on July 2, 2024

Disaster Risk Management (Declaration Of Disaster Area) (Hurricane Beryl) Order, 2024

Disaster Risk Management (Enforcement Measures) (Hurricane Beryl) Order, 2024 .

The DRMA and any amendment posted here took effect on July 3, 2024

Disaster Risk Management (Enforcement Measures) (Hurricane Beryl) (No. 2) Order, 2024