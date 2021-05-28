News from the OPM

The Government of Jamaica wishes to state that the protocol surrounding the holding of funeral services continues to be strictly enforced.

The official memorial service for the life of the late Ambassador the Honourable Anthony Johnson, OJ, took place yesterday, Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the St Augustine Chapel, Kingston College Chapel, North Street, Kingston.

In accordance with the Disaster Risk Management Act, the ceremony held was not a funeral.

Additionally, in keeping with the COVID-19 measures under the DRMA the service was restricted to 30 persons. Those who participated included public officials, Head of State, the Head of Government and the Leader of the Opposition in keeping with their ceremonial roles.

Other public officials and some family members participated in the Service virtually.

The mortal remains was also not present at the sanctuary.

The burial will be restricted to 15 persons at a later date.

The Government has in no way broken its own rules on the holding of funerals.