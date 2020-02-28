News from the OPM

Embrace Change to Build Stability- PM Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says that countries should embrace change to build resilient societies and address the developmental challenges of broad-based sustained growth, environmental sustainability, and climate adaptation.

Speaking yesterday (February 27) at the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Energy and Climate Partnership of the Americas, Prime Minister Holness stated that a transformation is needed at the local, national, regional, and global levels to achieve sustainability and climate adaptation.

“Building resilience requires a mindset change of mainstreaming the acceptance and the indeed embrace of change and disruption, that is the only certain thing and if we are agile, if we accept that there will be disruption and we put in place the policies and the measures to adapt to mitigate then we can turn the uncertainty of change, the risks of disruption into opportunities of the future,” said Prime Minister Holness.

In that regard, the Prime Minister said the Government of Jamaica will put in place integrated strategies and plans for sustainable development.

“It requires that we understand disaster loss and the dynamic risk landscape, and implement appropriate policies to establish the necessary linkages within the built environment, taking advantage of technology, scientific evidence, and traditional knowledge – all of which are critical for building resilient societies,” said Prime Minister Holness.

In addition, the Prime Minister also aims to create market conditions that support climate-smart sustainable investments.

Prime Minister Holness noted the successful share offer of Wigton Wind Farm Limited shares on the stock market. The Government will also place its 19% shares of the Jamaica Public Service on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.