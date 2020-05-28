News from the OPM

Former Government Minister Dr. Neville Gallimore Has Died

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has expressed sadness at the passing of former Government Minister, Dr. Neville Gallimore, CD.

Dr. Gallimore who commenced his service in Government in the 1960s held several Ministerial posts in the Cabinet of the Edward Seaga led Government of the 1980s. He was 81 years-old.

In a statement to the media Prime Minister Holness said:

“Dr. Gallimore served Jamaica with distinction. Dr. Gallimore had a passion for his God, his people and his politics. Indeed, He was undoubtedly a pioneer and a patriot. Dr. Gallimore has been a part of Jamaica’s political landscape from the 1960s and helped to shape policy and institutions in modern Jamaica. I am indeed saddened at his passing as we have lost another of our nation-builders particularly on a day when we mark the 90th anniversary of the birth of the father of modern Jamaica, former Prime Minister Edward Seaga.”

Dr. Gallimore was first elected member of Parliament for the constituency of South West St. Ann in 1967, becoming, at the time, the youngest member of the Jamaican Parliament. Two years later he was appointed Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs from 1969-1972.

In the 1980s under the leadership of former Prime Minister Edward Seaga, Dr. Gallimore was appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade between 1980 and 1984. Dr. Gallimore was later given a full Cabinet appointment serving as Minister of Social Security from 1984 -1986. He was later assigned the responsibility as Minister of Education from 1986 to 1989.

It was under his stewardship that social programmes such as the Food Stamp Programme and the National Assessment Programme were instituted as he helped to pioneer much needed change in the social systems in Jamaica.

Prime Minister Holness noted:

“The news of Dr. Gallimore’s death has deeply affected me. He had a quiet yet effective character. He was an astute and willing trojan in the political field – a hard worker and left an indelible mark on Jamaica. Jamaica has lost a political elder and a patriot with a wealth of knowledge. Jamaica will be poorer for his passing.”

Dr. Gallimore was awarded the national honour of the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander in 1987.

The Prime Minister extends heartfelt sympathies to Dr. Gallimore’s family, friends and colleagues.