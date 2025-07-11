News from the OPM

Good Government Matters, Prime Minister Holness Highlights Importance of Quality Leadership

Prime Minister Dr. The Most Honourable Andrew Holness is encouraging Jamaicans to take stock of the facts, facts that reveal a steady, measurable transformation in key areas of national life under his administration.

Speaking against the backdrop of the Pedro Plains Irrigation Expansion Project, the Prime Minister reminded the country that what has long been promised by successive leaders is now being delivered.

“It materialized under the administration of Andrew Michael Holness. And these are facts,” he stated.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that facts alone do not always drive public opinion, especially in a political culture that often prioritizes personality and loyalty over performance.

“As I know about politics, people don’t vote on facts. People vote on emotion. People are following their football team,” he said. “But the consequences of following the wrong football team are nothing like the consequences of following the wrong government. Good government matters.”

He noted that this reality may be difficult for some to reconcile, especially when deeply held political emotions collide with evidence of meaningful progress.

The Prime Minister noted that in recent years, the Government of Jamaica has made significant gains: reducing the national debt by more than half, cutting the unemployment rate to historic lows, reducing the murder rate from near-crisis levels, doubling the amount of irrigated land, and expanding infrastructure across every parish where projects are systematically being executed.

“These achievements do not mean that every road has been fixed or every household has water,” the Prime Minister said. “But they do show that Jamaica is being carefully and competently stewarded through some of its most complex development challenges.”

Referencing the discomfort that some may feel when forced to reassess long-held political beliefs in light of present realities, Prime Minister Holness offered a calm yet pointed reminder: “If you are wrestling between emotion and the facts, choose the facts.”