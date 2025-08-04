News from the OPM

Government Correcting Long-Standing Structural Issues in the Education System for Every Jamaican Child

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness has reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to fundamentally transforming Jamaica’s education system to ensure fairness, equity, and opportunity for all children, regardless of their background or where they live.

Speaking on Thursday (July 31) at the PEP Awards Dinner hosted by Speaker of the House of Representatives and Member of Parliament for St. Andrew East Rural, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, Prime Minister Holness addressed long-standing structural inequalities within the education system and outlined the Government’s efforts to correct them.

“Education is acknowledged as the key to success. It is the vehicle of social mobility. If you want to, as we say in Jamaica, step up in life, you need to get a good education,” said Prime Minister Holness.

The Prime Minister emphasized that a democratic reform of the education system should reflect the diverse needs, talents, and learning styles of all Jamaican children.

“The education system needs a democratic reform that gives every Jamaican child equal access to quality education that caters to their own innate needs and abilities and will help to improve and enhance those abilities. So, education is not just a very limited scope, but it is very wide, and it contributes to the development of the whole person.”

Dr. Holness noted that Jamaica’s education system was historically designed around scarcity, limiting the number of students who could access quality education.

“The system that we have built over the last 60 years is built on scarcity. We never had enough school places for all the children… and so we had to ration it,” he explained.

“If we continue the education system in this form, we will have a two-system society. One where some children get the best educational opportunities, and one where others face much lower chances of doing well in life.”

In that regard, the Prime Minister underscored the Government’s bold efforts to move beyond this outdated model by prioritizing quality education in every school, with a clear objective: to ensure that every child has an equal opportunity to thrive.

“The effort of your Government has been how to make every school do well. What we want from the education system is to ensure that every child does well,” he said.

To support this transformation, the Government has commissioned the Education Transformation Task Force to reimagine the system from the ground up, emphasizing differentiated learning, talent identification, and skill-building from an early age.

“Not every child learns in the same way. Our education system tends to reward one set of intelligence and one set of skills. We need a system that can identify our children’s unique talents and cater to how they learn.”

Highlighting the critical connection between education and Jamaica’s economic future, Prime Minister Holness said the Government is scaling up its investment in technical, vocational, and soft skills training to ensure that young people are ready to meet the demands of the workforce.

“The jobs are available, but our young people must have the right skills to occupy them. Skills like communication, creativity, initiative, and emotional intelligence are important,” the Prime Minister stated.

He continued: “That is why the HEART Trust has been made free, and we have launched the Community Action for Rewarding Engagement (CARE) Programme and the Learning and Investment for Transformation (LIFT) Programme to support school leavers and non-traditional students. We will place you in internships, teach you to write résumés, and prepare you to contribute productively to society.”

The Prime Minister reiterated the Government’s unwavering mission, which is to create a more inclusive, equitable, and future-ready education system where no child is left behind, and every student has the tools to succeed in school, in work, and in life.