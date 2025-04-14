News from the OPM

Government Expands HEART Programmes and Boosts Youth Employment for Skilled Workforce

(More than 300 young people targeted for paid training)

The Government is strengthening its commitment to youth empowerment and workforce development with major expansions to the HEART/NSTA Trust.

Making his contribution to the 2025/26 budget debate on March 20, Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness highlighted that these initiatives will provide thousands of young Jamaicans with hands-on training, paid apprenticeships, and industry-recognized certifications to enhance their career prospects and drive economic growth.

“HEART touches lives every day. Akon Pitt, a standout CSEC performer, leveraged the LIFT (Learning and Investment for Transformation) programme to gain employment at CARIMED and is now working at the Jamaica Cooperative Insurance Agency (JCIA). Meanwhile, Gary Smith, a 20-year-old Business Administration trainee under the CARE (Community Action for Rewarding Engagement) Programme, is on track to becoming a Certified Engineering Contractor and starting his own air conditioning repair business,” the Prime Minister declared, highlighting the real-life impact of the programme.

“These are both young men that the Government has empowered through the HEART/NSTA Trust. There are hundreds of thousands of Akons and Garys that we have empowered through skills training since 2020 — 552,534 to be exact,” Dr. Prime Minister stated.

Since the removal of training fees, Prime Minister Holness said over 150,000 individuals have registered for HEART programmes, demonstrating the growing demand for accessible skills training.

Dr. Holness also underscored the success of public-private partnerships, particularly with the Amber HEART Academy, which has trained nearly 500 young Jamaicans in Data Analytics, Cyber Security, and App Development.

Additionally, 112 Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldiers are currently being trained in coding, enhancing the JDF’s technological capabilities.

Building on these successes, the Prime Minister announced that the Government has launched an Expanded Apprenticeship Programme to address labour shortages in critical industries, including construction and hospitality.

“Over the next two years, 300 young people will receive paid, hands-on training alongside industry professionals,” the Prime Minister announced.

Participants will earn a weekly stipend of $13,500 – $16,500, with 10% set aside as compulsory savings to encourage financial stability.

The pilot phase will begin in partnership with Sandals Corporate University, ensuring direct industry collaboration. Additionally, later this year, the Institute of Higher Apprenticeships will be established in partnership with industry stakeholders and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Prime Minister Holness said this initiative will allow young people to earn advanced vocational certifications while gaining hands-on experience, making them highly competitive in industries such as logistics and manufacturing.

“A young person will be able to pursue, say, a logistics degree or diploma in manufacturing through an apprenticeship track, gaining academic credentials and practical experience at the same time. Upon graduating, they will be ready to take on higher-paying jobs,” the Prime Minister stated.

Through these initiatives, Dr. Holness said the Government will continue to create tangible opportunities for youth empowerment, bridging the gap between education and employment while fostering national economic growth.