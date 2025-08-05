News from the OPM

Government Signs MOU for Critical Expansion of North-South Highway to Boost Productivity and Transform Travel

Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness has announced a significant step toward alleviating traffic congestion and improving productivity along Jamaica’s northern coastal corridor.

The Government yesterday (August 4) signed a revised Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Government of Jamaica through NROCC and the China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) to expand the critical roadway.

Prime Minister Holness said the MOU facilitates feasibility and impact assessment studies for the proposed extension of the North-South Highway westward to Discovery Bay in St. Ann and eastward to Tower Isle in St. Mary.

“This MOU pertains to the proposed extension comprising of the two segments, from Mammee Bay to Discovery Bay, approximately 25.2 kilometers, and eastwards from Mammee Bay to Tower Isle, in St. Mary, approximately 15 kilometers. The MOU is valid for two years and will allow CHEC to conduct technical, financial, environmental, and social feasibility studies at no cost to the Government,” explained Dr. Holness.

On average days, the roadway that links the capital and eastern Jamaica to the northwest and coastal areas is heavily congested. There is also greater impact over holiday periods and for major events.

Prime Minister Holness emphasized the urgency of action.

“Traffic studies confirm what commuters have been saying for the past decade. The existing North Coast Highway corridor is overburdened. Congestion now hampers productivity, it compromises safety, and it is a limiting factor on our growth potential.”

Dr. Holness outlined a strategic approach, which is to execute the highway extension first, followed by upgrading the existing corridor.

This sequencing will use best practices from lessons learned to avoid disruption similar to what was experienced during the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project.

“Attempting to upgrade a heavily used roadway without providing an alternate route will cause significant disruption and dislocation. We saw that consistently when we were improving the South Coast Highway Corridor. And even to this day, we are still having challenges because the truth is we were not able to divert traffic onto an alternate route,” the Prime Minister said.

Dr. Holness added that the North-South Highway, which is now a symbol of Jamaica’s infrastructure transformation, serves as a projection for further economic expansion.

“Infrastructure ultimately is about people, but more so it is about productivity and mobility and the promise of a better life. It lays the literal and figurative foundation for long-term national development,” said the Prime Minister.

By easing movement and boosting efficiency, Dr. Holness said the government aims to stimulate both job creation and investor confidence.

“We want you to have a shorter travel time. And we want to be able to move goods around the country quickly… and it is the highways that do that.”

Prime Minister Holness said the North-South Highway extension marks not only the beginning of a new road but also a commitment to building a more connected, mobile, and economically vibrant Jamaica.