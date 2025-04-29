News from the OPM

Government Taking Steps To Protect Wildlife at Portmore Sewage Ponds

The Honourable Matthew Samuda, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation (MEGJC), led a high-level multiagency delegation to the Greater Portmore Ponds in St. Catherine on Saturday, April 26, 2025. The visit follows the recent and concerning discovery of ten (10) deceased crocodiles at the site, an incident that has sparked public outcry and highlighted the need for strengthened environmental monitoring.

The affected facility comprises 09 ponds, of which 03 were taken out of service by the NWC due to an embankment defect. Based on the ongoing investigation, the NWC is currently working on effecting the necessary repairs to bring the ponds back into operation.

The primary objective of the visit was to identify the root causes of the death of the crocodiles and identify measures for implementation to prevent recurrence. These include increased monitoring by the NEPA and installation of additional structures to allow crocodiles to move between ponds when there is a significant reduction in the water levels.

During the tour, Minister Samuda announced plans to reconstruct critical infrastructure to enable the animals to move freely between the ponds. He also emphasized the introduction of new monitoring systems, in collaboration with the NEPA and Hope Zoo, to ensure a rapid response if animals become trapped again.

Minister Samuda further stated that NEPA will soon present a comprehensive maintenance plan for all ponds and specifically, the Portmore community. He has also instructed the NEPA to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the crocodiles, with full findings to be publicly disclosed in the interest of transparency and accountability.

Addressing public concerns regarding enforcement, Minister Samuda reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to upholding environmental laws. He stressed that NEPA has full authority to enforce the NRCA Act and the Wildlife Protection 2 Act, including pursuing prosecutions where negligence or breaches are found, underscoring that no one is above the law.

The MEGJC, in collaboration with its environmental partners, remains dedicated to safeguarding Jamaica’s ecological heritage.

Participating agencies include the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), National Water Commission (NWC), Forestry Department, Senior Officials from the MEGJC, and experts from the Hope Zoo.

Members of the public are reminded that crocodiles are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act and should not be harmed or disturbed. Sightings or incidents should be reported to NEPA at 1-888-991-5005 or to the police at 119.