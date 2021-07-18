News from the OPM

Government Transforming Lives Through Social Housing; 700 Jamaicans to be Positively Impacted

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the purpose of the social housing programme is to transform lives across Jamaica.

In that regard, the Prime Minister said, “It is the goal of this Government, to give every single Jamaican the opportunity to experience the feeling of satisfaction, safety and security that comes with owning their own home and being able to pass it on to their children.”

He underscored that the programme should be viewed as “transformational housing”, as the Government continues to enable more Jamaicans to own their own homes and to live in dignity.

380 housing units are expected to be completed this year which could see some 700 Jamaicans being positively impacted through the social housing programme.

In the meantime, the Prime Minister noted that there are thousands of Jamaicans living in sub-standard conditions. He says the Government will continue to provide more housing solutions for those persons.

“The Government is aware of your circumstance; we know the situation and we are doing our best to get to you, and to assist,” said Prime Minister Holness.

The Prime Minister was speaking recently at the handing over ceremony of a social housing project in Quarry, Salt Spring in St. James, where he noted that the provision of social housing is a positive thrust by the Government that should bring about a spirit of hope among citizens and dramatically improve the lives of recipients.