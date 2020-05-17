News from the OPM

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Government is working toward expanding solutions for quarantine for citizens returning to Jamaica.

The Prime Minister’s comment came yesterday, in a statement to the nation amid the difficulties faced by some Jamaicans, in state quarantine, including those who returned from overseas this week under the Controlled re-entry programme.

The Prime Minister apologized unreservedly and stated that improvements are underway.

“The issues encountered are completely unacceptable. I asked Ministers Christopher Tufton and Matthew Samuda to visit the quarantine facility today (May 14, 2020) to get a first-hand view of the situation. Arising from the visit, the Government has already taken some remedial actions and we will do everything we can to completely rectify the situation,” said Prime Minister Holness.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness stated that with over 600 persons in Government quarantine facilities, the country is now at capacity.