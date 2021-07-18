News from the OPM

Greater Focus Must Be Placed on Rural Communities

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Government has placed greater focus on rural communities.

Speaking on Friday (July 16, 2021) at the opening of the rehabilitated Gaul Road in St. Mary, the Prime Minister said the Government has a rural development strategy that is integral to the development of the economy. He noted that a great part of the strategy, is road improvement.

The Prime Minister pointed out that there are many roads in rural Jamaica that are being studied and rehabilitation works are being scheduled.

Prime Minister Holness says the Government is sensitive to the issues that citizens, especially rural citizens, are faced with. In this regard, he says the upgrade of critical infrastructure in rural communities across the island is being effected swiftly and efficiently.

“We should not ignore the fact that things are happening and the Government is allocating the necessary funds and is making that effort, with all the things that we have to do to improve the lives of all the citizens who live in rural communities,” said Prime Minister Holness.

The Prime Minister says the programme will continue as the Government maintains the delicate and important balance of lives and livelihood.

Noting that hurricane and overall climate resilience are critical elements in Jamaica’s development plan, Prime Minister Holness says resources have also been allocated into maintaining gullies and other such infrastructure.