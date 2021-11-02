News from the OPM

Jamaica to Get Grant Assistance from the Government of India to Boost Resilience

The Government of Jamaica is to receive a US$1 million grant from the Government of India to boost its resilience building efforts.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement today (November 2) during the High-Level Event, launch of infrastructure for resilient island states.

The Prime Minister thanked his counterpart in India Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support to Jamaica.

In that regard, the Prime Minister welcomed the launch of the Infrastructure for resilient island states which he says is important as Small Island Developing States (SIDS) are at the frontline of the climate crisis.

“As we all know, a single disaster can derail the entire budget of a small island and set its economy back by years, reducing fiscal space to finance climate adaptation and resilience efforts. We, therefore, welcome this much needed initiative that reflects our own thinking around the pivotal role played by infrastructure in building resilience,” said Prime Minister Holness.

In the meantime, the Prime Minister announced Jamaica will become the first country in the world to develop a predictive climate risk assessment planning tool for major infrastructure investments. He says this is part of the country’s national strategy which includes development partners and the private sector.

Finally, the Prime Minister used the opportunity to gain support for other such resilient projects and expressed gratitude to the co-convenors of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

“I thank the co-convenors for their leadership in building this critical and practical coalition to advance the development of climate-resilient infrastructure. This is at the heart of building economic resilience in SIDS,” Prime Minister Holness.