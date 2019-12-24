News from the OPM

Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh named Ambassador-at-large for Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that the Government has granted Miss World 2019, Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh Diplomatic passport which enables her to travel the world with the blessing of the country.

Miss Singh was named Ambassador-at-large for Jamaica.

Prime Minister Holness made the announcement yesterday morning (December 23) during a courtesy call at the Office of the Prime Minister.

According to the Prime Minister, Miss Singh will be an excellent Ambassador for Jamaica and the Miss World Organisation.

Miss Singh, 23, who hails from Bath St. Thomas, last week won the Miss World competition from a field of more than 100 women representing their countries.

Prime Minister Holness noted that there is something special about Miss Singh as she exudes sincerity and honesty with a purpose.

In the meantime, an official reception was held in honour of Miss Singh at Jamaica House on Sunday night (December 22).

The Government organized a four-day welcome home reception which culminated yesterday.

“In my few moments of interaction, it was clear that she has a kind heart and a good soul, and she has a passion for women and children and the poor. And I know that she will serve in her capacity as Miss World as an ambassador and she will tour projects right across the world that she will bring the fame and the glory that she has by winning this title, she will bring it to bear on helping people who are in distress. People who need good cheer, people who need comfort and people who need encouragement,” said Prime Minister Holness.

In that regard, Prime Minister Holness stated that Jamaicans should support Miss Singh as she represents brand Jamaica and fulfills her duty to the world.

Prime Minister Holness noted that the Government of Jamaica will use these nation branding opportunities to boost Jamaica’s status.

“Jamaica is just a blessed place with great talent waiting to be discovered, my interest is to ensure that when we do get discovered, that they get all the opportunities to make the most of the time. Other countries have oil and abundant natural resources, our natural resources are our people and that’s it. The truth is that the world attention that we get by a Usain Bolt, now Toni-Ann Singh, that helps us whenever Jamaica gets mentioned in the headlines,” said Prime Minister Holness.

In the meantime, the Prime Minister expressed the Government’s intention to make St. Thomas a focal point for infrastructural development to include, roads, businesses and purpose-built centers for entertainment.