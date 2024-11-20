News from the OPM

Next Chapter of Jamaica’s Inclusive Growth Agenda Powered by ASPIRE Framework

The Government of Jamaica has unveiled a bold new framework to guide the nation’s pivot to inclusive economic growth: ASPIRE Jamaica.

This strategy, announced by Prime Minister, Dr, the Most Honourable, Andrew Holness, outlines six pillars critical for transforming Jamaica into a modern, peaceful, productive prosperous society.

ASPIRE stands for:

Access to Economic Opportunity for All (Inclusive Growth)

Safety and Security

People (Human Capital Development)

Infrastructure Development

Reform of the Bureaucracy (Ease, Speed, and Cost of Doing Business)

Economic Diversification/New Industries

Prime Minister Holness noted the enduring impact of the financial sector crisis of the 1990s, which led to decades of underinvestment and delayed infrastructure development by over 30 years. Despite these challenges, the administration has delivered unprecedented investment in infrastructure and public services, laying a strong foundation for future growth.

“With ASPIRE Jamaica, we continue our commitment to bold action and visionary leadership,” said Prime Minister Holness. “This framework ensures that no one is left behind as we pursue economic independence and shared prosperity.”

Key initiatives under ASPIRE include human capital development through education reform, significant investments in infrastructure, promoting safety and security, and reducing bureaucratic hurdles to attract investments. The government’s focus on economic diversification is exemplified by emerging industries like digital technology, logistics, and medical tourism.

As the nation embarks on this next chapter, the Prime Minister urged all Jamaicans to unite in achieving the vision of a stronger, more resilient Jamaica.