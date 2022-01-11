News from the OPM

Nominations for National Civil Honours and Awards – Independence Day, Saturday, 6th August 2022

Download Nomination Form

You are invited to submit nominations for the possible selection of persons to be considered for the conferment of National Civil Honours and Awards, in accordance with the provisions of the National Honours and Awards Act and Regulations, on Independence Day, Saturday, 6th August 2022, in respect of:

Appointments to and promotions within the Orders of the Societies of Honour, i.e.

The Order of Merit (OM)

The Order of Jamaica (OJ)

The Order of Distinction: in the rank of Commander (CD) in the rank of Officer (OD)



(ii) Awards of the Badge of Honour

for Gallantry [BH(G)]

for Meritorious Service [BH(M)]

for Long and Faithful Service [BH(L)]

The Civil Honours and Awards are conferred by The Governor-General on the advice of the Prime Minister and will be published in the Jamaica Gazette Extraordinary and announced in the media on Saturday, 6th August 2022.

Nominations should be submitted on the enclosed Nomination Forms which should be completed in accordance with the Notes and Guidelines for Nominations as attached to the forms.

Completed Nomination Forms should be sent to:

The Secretary-General

Chancery of the Orders of the Societies of Honour

Office of the Prime Minister

1 Devon Road

KINGSTON 10

Email: [email protected]

not later than Thursday, 31st March 2022.