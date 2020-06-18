News from the OPM

PM Holness Announces Full Cabinet Appointments

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced the appointment of Hon. Karl Samuda to the post of Minister of Education, Youth and Information and Hon. Lester Mike Henry as Minister of Labour and Social Security effective June 18, 2020.

Minister Samuda was previously Minister without portfolio with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information and Minister Henry was Minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Holness noted that having brought the Ministry of Education under the umbrella of the Office of the Prime Minister, he is now satisfied that a strategic and strong governance framework has been implemented to ensure breaches such as those which occurred at the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) are not repeated.

The Prime Minister said having had oversight of the portfolio for months, he is confident Minister Samuda will do a good job as Minister.

And, Minister Henry’s appointment to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security comes following the death of Hon. Shahine Robinson. Minister Robinson died on May 29, following a period of illness.