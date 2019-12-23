News from the OPM

PM Holness Donates $1-Million to the Bustamante Hospital for Children

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made a donation of one million dollars to the Bustamante Hospital for Children during a tour and toy distribution visit to the facility yesterday (Monday, December 22).

According to Prime Minister Holness, the donation is much needed to assist with the purchase of monitors for the hospital. The Donation was made through his Positive Jamaica Foundation.

In that regard, the Prime Minister also used the opportunity to get a first-hand view of the needs of the hospital which is the only one of its kind in the English-speaking Caribbean.

“It is always difficult when anyone has to be admitted to hospital, but it is especially heartbreaking during the Christmas season which is a time for families to get together. For this reason, I make it a custom to visit those who are sick and vulnerable to bring cheer during this, the Yuletide season”, stated Prime Minister Holness

Last year, Prime Minister Holness visited the Mustard Seed Communities where he made a donation of $1.5 million towards the operation of the facility and the education of a child with special needs.

“I am encouraging everyone this season to open your hearts and spread kindness to those who are in need of love and care during this season. Let us remember our neighbors, the elderly, the sick and infirm. Let us reach out to them especially at this time of the year,” said Prime Minister Holness.