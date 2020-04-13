News from the OPM

PM Holness Donates $3000US to Jamaica Telethon

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has donated US$3000, from his Foundation, Positive Jamaica, to the Jamaica Telethon.

The fundraising effort is aimed at raising $10 Million USD to purchase Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the country’s health care workers on the frontline battling the COVID19 pandemic in Jamaica.

During an interview with Jamaica Telethon yesterday, Easter Sunday (April 12), Prime Minister Holness said the Government is being very strategic to put in place end to end protocols to ensure that when the borders are reopened, there is no community spread of COVID19.

He encouraged Jamaicans in the diaspora overseas to be patient.

“The Government is working overtime to ensure that we can bring you back home. It’s a very difficult thing because the transmission of the virus here in Jamaica has largely been traced to persons coming in. So, we are being very careful [and] very strategic, I know it is very difficult but I ask you to be patient. We will put in place end to end protocols to ensure that when you come into Jamaica there is no community spread,” said Prime Minister Holness.

According to Prime Minister Holness, while most Jamaicans are adjusting to the new normal, the Government is making efforts to minimize and contain the spread of the virus, so that if the outbreaks increase, Jamaicans will be in a position to protect themselves through hygiene and social distancing practices.

“Those practices [handwashing, social distancing] will help to protect you, and slow down the disease. At the same time, it will reduce the burden on the health system. We are going to try and contain it for as long as possible until we are certain that all Jamaicans are seized of the importance; there is no vaccine, there is no settled upon a course of treatment. The only vaccine is your behavior,” said Prime Minister Holness.

In the meantime, the Prime Minister encouraged Jamaicans to reflect on the Easter Holiday with optimism as there will be a rebirth, regeneration, and resurrection as the country will be better off after COVID-19 has passed.