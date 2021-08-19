News from the OPM

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has extended heartfelt condolences to the family of former Member of Parliament for South West St. Ann, Ernest Smith.

Mr. Smith, who was also an attorney at law, died last night at about 9:00 p.m. (August 18) at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI). He was 70 years old.

Mr. Smith was a two-term MP who served from 1997 to 2002.

In reflecting on his life, Prime Minister Holness said, ‘Ernie had a larger-than-life personality. As a Member of Parliament, Ernest was devoted to his constituents and sought to ensure they had in him, effective representation. He brought this same energy to the practice of Law and carved out a name for himself in the profession.’

The Prime Minister continued,

‘His humour and wit were as classic as his common touch and I am deeply saddened at his passing. Jamaica has lost a true man of the people.’

The Prime Minister says his heart goes out to Ernest’s family; his wife, Lynette Royes-Smith, son Ernest Jr, and four daughters, Nesta Claire, Celia, Michelle, and Marsha.

His Daughter Marsha Smith, is now State Minister in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Member of Parliament for North East St. Ann, and an attorney-at-law.