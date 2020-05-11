News from the OPM

PM Holness Pays Tribute to Award-Winning Photojournalist Michael Gordon

The passing of Michael Gordon represents a loss to the pool of professional photographers in journalism. Michael was always meticulous about his job. He exuded a sense of pride in his work and a passion for the profession of photojournalism which will not be forgotten.

His work won him the admiration of many and awards and accolades from professional bodies.

For his distinguished contribution to the field of photography in media, the Government in 2016 awarded Michael Gordon the national honour of the Order of Distinction.

I extend to sincere condolences to Michael’s family, friends and colleagues in media particularly at the Jamaica Observer and the Jamaica Information Service where he worked.