News from the OPM

PM Holness Statement Announcing the Passing of Labour and Social Security Minister Hon. Shahine Robinson

It is with deep sadness that I inform the nation of the passing of our dear Hon. Shahine Robinson, Minister of Labour and Social Security and Member of Parliament for North East St. Ann.

Shahine was a patriot, a servant of the people, a much loved political representative adored by her constituents, a humanitarian and great personal friend.

In previous years, Shahine who is from Claremont, St. Ann, served as Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister (2007) – with the responsibility for Local Government added in July 2011 – and Minister of State in the Ministry of Transport and Works (2011).

An earnest and passionate member of the Jamaica Labour Party, Shahine never wavered in her love for her Party.

She fought courageously against her illness; her passing has left us with a sense of deep sorrow and we shall miss her dearly.

I extend heartfelt sympathy to her family and loved ones.

May her soul rest in peace and light perpetual shine on her.