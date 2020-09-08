News from the OPM

PM Stresses that Cabinet Ministers must Display Sound Judgement as the First Four Ministers Sworn in

Four Ministers took the Oath of Office yesterday (September 7) as they were sworn in during a brief ceremony at King’s House.

The Oath was administered by the Governor General Sir Patrick Allen.

Those appointed are:

The Honourable Dr. Horace Chang, Deputy Prime Minister of Jamaica and Minister of National Security. Dr. the Honourable Christopher Tufton, Minister of Health and Wellness. Dr. the Honourable Nigel Clarke, Minister of Finance and the Public Service. Mrs. Kamina Johnson Smith, appointed Senator and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness expressed confidence in the competence of his team in executing their roles.

“I have to ensure that I have a team that is competent, I have a team that has the drive and energy, a team that exercises good judgment, and a team that understands their role and are great advocates for the mission of the government. In this regard, I am confident that we have enough personnel who fit the criteria, people who are competent in the areas, and people who have the drive to get things done. That has been the definition of the previous Administration, and it will continue to be the definition of this Administration,” said Prime Minister Holness.

In that regard, the Prime Minister also noted that he will constantly assess and evaluate the work of the team to ensure that there are no strategic gaps or tactical shortcomings.

“I have had the opportunity to serve with the four ministers who have been appointed today, and like the others who will be appointed shortly, I know that every day they give of themselves, and I am satisfied. I am indeed honoured and privileged to have served with them. They have said to me that they do not want to fail the people, and they will work with every fibre in their body with all their energy to ensure that we are a successful Government, and we deliver on behalf of the people,” said Prime Minister Holness.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness stated that the four critical appointments were done early to facilitate the continued effective management and response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Other Cabinet Ministers will be appointed at a later date.