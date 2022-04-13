News from the OPM

Pre-testing for Travel to Jamaica and Mask Mandate for Enclosed Public Places Measures Expire on April 15, 2022

The requirement for persons travelling to Jamaica to present a negative COVID-19 test certificate for a test conducted no earlier than three days prior to the date of departure for Jamaica; and the requirement for each person in an enclosed place to which the public has access, to wear a mask fitted to that person’s face so as to cover the person’s nose and mouth will expire on April 15, 2022.

The measures were implemented for the period March 18 – April 15, 2022, under the Public Health Enforcement Measures (Coronavirus COVID-19) Order 2022 which was issued on March 18, 2022.

All other measures under the Public Health Enforcement Measures (Coronavirus COVID-19) Order 2022 remain unchanged at this time. These include:

A requirement for persons who test positive for COVID-19 to isolate at their abode until they have recovered;

Directions relating to the conduct of COVID-19 testing and the handling of samples and reports by private laboratories;

Provisions to protect the identity of persons who test positive for COVID-19; and

A requirement for owners or operators of businesses, places of worship, educational institutions or other establishments to which the public has access to ensure that handwashing stations, or hand sanitizing equipment, are placed and maintained at the entrance of the premises as well as a requirement for persons entering the premises to wash or otherwise sanitize their hands upon entry.

Jamaicans are being reminded, that while our current case numbers are relatively low, the COVID-19 pandemic has not ended. New variants and sub-variants of the SARS-COV2 virus continue to emerge. A number of countries are experiencing increases in case numbers arising from the spread of the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron. The public is therefore urged to continue to exercise caution and voluntarily observe the infection prevention and control measures including wearing masks in enclosed spaces to protect themselves as well as family members, particularly those who are most vulnerable.

The Government will continue to monitor the situation and respond as required through changes in the measures to preserve lives and livelihoods.