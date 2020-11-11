News from the OPM

Prime Minister Andrew Holness Addresses Parliament on the Government’s Response to Flooding caused by Tropical Storm

Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Tuesday, November 10, addressed the Honourable House of Parliament regarding the Government’s response to the flooding caused by persistent rainfall across the length and breadth of the country.

Given the persistent rainfall and predictions for further rainfall, the Government have had to be very measured in its response to date. There are some areas for which it is not practical to do any major work until after the rains.

The National Works Agency (NWA) has once again been mobilizing equipment and personnel to clear blocked roads and restore access to communities.