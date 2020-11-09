News from the OPM

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has Expressed Immense Sadness at the Savage Killing of Police Constable Kirkland Plummer

Prime Minister Holness said, “My heart goes out to his wife and 3 beautiful children who are left to mourn this devastating loss; they can count on the support of the government during this truly difficult time. I also extend my deepest condolences to the rest of his family and to his colleagues in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).”

Preliminary reports indicate that Plummer responded to illegal gun salutes at a party in Clarendon.

Prime Minister Holness noted that, in addition to the dangerous, illegal and totally unnecessary practice of celebratory discharge of firearms at events, the party was taking place at a time when such events have been restricted for the protection of the public health of the country.

Prime Minister Holness further noted that there now appears to be a tendency for criminal elements at these prohibited events to challenge law enforcement to the point of serious injury and fatalities.

Our security planners are always evaluating our national security landscape and will most certainly respond with appropriate strategies. The perpetrators of this heinous act against the State, who have deprived Constable Plummer of his life, and his family of his love, will be pursued relentlessly and brought to justice as the JCF has demonstrated time and again. It is certain.