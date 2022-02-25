News from the OPM

Prime Minister Announces Changes to the Operations of the FLA

Entity to provide the first provisioning of the “Get Every Illegal Gun” Fund of 25 million dollars.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that the National Security Council (NSC) today had important discussions with a view to making adjustments to the operations of the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA).

The discussions included:

The process of application for firearms The ineligibility criteria (who cannot apply for a firearm) The approval process for firearms The mainstreaming of the intelligence agencies in the approval process The removal of residual discretion of ministers to approve firearm licenses The introduction of new technologies for the marking and tracing of firearms and ammunition A new and more and in-depth system of vetting of persons at both the FLA and the Jamaica Customs Agency The changing of the requirement to serve on the board of the FLA to include a fit and proper criterion

The Prime Minister stated that in short order, there will be a fulsome report on the final decisions of the NSC regarding the matters discussed.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister announced that FLA will provide the first provisioning of the “Get Every Illegal Gun” Fund, of 25 million dollars.

The Prime Minister again urged every Jamaican to share what they know about illegal guns with the security forces at 119, 311 and the JDF Tip line at 876 837 8888.

Prime Minister Holness was speaking today, February 24, 2022, at the official groundbreaking ceremony for the Stony Hill Police Station.