News from the OPM

Prime Minister Hails as “Significant” Trinidad and Tobago’s Endorsement of Jamaica’s Candidature for Commonwealth Secretary General

Prime Minister Andrew Holness today welcomed the announcement by Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Keith Rowley, that his country endorses Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Honourable Kamina Johnson Smith, for appointment as Commonwealth Secretary General.

Prime Minister Holness described the endorsement as quite significant, noting it is the first public endorsement of Jamaica’s candidature by a CARICOM member state.

“I am very happy with Prime Minister Rowley’s endorsement of Minister Johnson Smith. Caricom has had the opportunity to hear and see Minister Johnson Smith in action over the last 6 years as she has executed her role as Foreign Minister within the region and I am certain they would agree that she has been, and continues to be a very strong and sage voice which would be impactful within the context of the Commonwealth.”

In the meantime, Minister Johnson Smith has expressed deep gratitude for Prime Minister Rowley’s endorsement and says she is committed to working towards the achievement of the shared goals of the Commonwealth.

Minister Johnson Smith is currently in St. Vincent & the Grenadines as she returns from the Agri-Investment Forum in Guyana, where she had the opportunity to meet with several CARICOM heads and peers as she continues her very persuasive campaign for the post of Commonwealth Secretary General.