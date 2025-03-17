News from the OPM

PRIME MINISTER HOLNESS ANNOUNCES NEW MINISTERIAL APPOINTMENTS

Prime Minister Dr. the Most Honourable Andrew Holness has announced new appointments to pivotal roles within the Government of Jamaica. These appointments reinforce his Administration’s commitment to innovation, efficiency within the public service, and tourism development.

Senator the Honourable Ambassador Audrey Marks has been appointed as Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Efficiency, Innovation, and Digital Transformation. Senator Marks brings a wealth of experience to this role, having previously served as Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, where she played a crucial role in strengthening bilateral relations. Senator Marks also had an illustrious career in the private sector.

Senator Delano Seiveright has been appointed as Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism. Senator Seiveright has been an active participant in Jamaica’s tourism sector and has contributed to many initiatives which enhanced the nation’s tourism product. In his new role, Senator Seiveright will focus on increasing the linkages between the tourism sector and the wider economy, ensuring that more Jamaicans benefit directly from the industry’s growth.

Both Senators will be sworn in at King’s House tomorrow, Monday, March 17, 2025.

Prime Minister Holness expressed confidence in the capabilities of Senators Marks and Seiveright, stating that their appointments are strategic steps towards achieving the Administration’s goals of modernizing government operations and further strengthening the tourism industry under the ASPIRE growth strategy introduced by Prime Minister Holness in November 2024.

ASPIRE represents six key pillars: Access to Economic Opportunity for All (Inclusive Growth), Safety and Security, People (Human Capital Development), Infrastructure Development, Reform of the Bureaucracy (Ease, Speed, and Cost of Doing Business) and Economic Diversification/New Industries.

Both Senators are firmly committed to advancing the ASPIRE strategy and look forward to leveraging their respective assignments to contribute meaningfully to Jamaica’s long-term economic and social development for the people of Jamaica.