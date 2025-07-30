News from the OPM

Prime Minister Holness Announces Plans to Develop Jamaica’s Newest City in St. Elizabeth

Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness outlined transformative plans to establish Jamaica’s third city in the parish of St. Elizabeth.

The development will be a purpose-built urban space which will spur greater development in the island’s south coast.

Speaking during the grand opening of KFC Black River on Saturday, July 26, 2025, Prime Minister Holness reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to equitable national development and transformation, as he unveiled a major initiative to shift the country’s urban growth model through a strategically planned city unlike any before in modern Jamaica.

The Prime Minister confirmed that following detailed assessments by the Urban Development Corporation, UDC, the parish of St. Elizabeth has been identified as the most viable location to host this new urban centre, citing its combination of geographic advantages, economic potential and cultural heritage.

The Prime Minister said, “The area that we have been advised is the best area to do an entirely new city, and it is because all the requisite elements to create a new city exist here. And you don’t want to create a city that replicates Montego Bay and replicates Kingston. You want to create something unique. And therefore, this parish, St. Elizabeth, would be where we would be looking to develop our new city.”

This announcement follows years of infrastructural groundwork and major investments to come in the parish, including the Spur Tree bypass and the South Coast Highway Improvement Project, both designed to improve connectivity and unlock economic growth along Jamaica’s southern belt. The Prime Minister emphasized that these upgrades are integral to the long-term city development strategy.

Dr. Holness also highlighted several ongoing and future initiatives aimed at maximizing the agricultural, tourism and educational potential of the parish, from the Pedro Plains Irrigation Project to the development of education tourism and heritage restoration in Black River.

“We have a massive plan for the development of every parish in Jamaica. In the next chapter of our development in our new term that is fast approaching, you can look out for individual parish development plans, to improve the quality of life of the people, to provide the infrastructure that they need, to create the business environment and ultimately, to give the people the ability to live and work and earn where they live,” said Prime Minister Holness.

In the meantime, the Prime Minister called on residents, business leaders and local government to actively participate in the vision for a modern, connected and inclusive Jamaica where every parish, especially St. Elizabeth, plays a central role in national growth.