News from the OPM

Prime Minister Holness Breaks Ground for Region’s Most Advanced and Historic Special Economic Zone at Caymanas

The much-anticipated Caymanas Special Economic Zone (SEZ) is closer to reality as Prime Minister Andrew Holness led the groundbreaking ceremony for the transformational and historic project.

The Caymanas SEZ marks the beginning of the most modern and strategically developed SEZ in the Caribbean.

It is a step toward transforming Jamaica into a globally competitive logistics hub and unlocking a new era of inclusive economic growth.

Speaking yesterday (July 29) at the official launch, Prime Minister Holness described the initiative as the long-awaited materialization of a national dream.

Dr. Holness said the SEZ is a reality supported by a stable, growing economy and a deliberate, strategic development agenda.

“It is Jamaica’s dream to finally see a special economic zone created here at Caymanas. What you are seeing is not just the materialization of a dream, but you are also seeing the dividends of a well-run economy,” said Prime Minister Holness.

The Caymanas SEZ forms part of Phase Three in the Government’s long-term strategy to modernize Jamaica’s logistics infrastructure. The first phase involved significant investment to upgrade Kingston’s transshipment terminals, including dredging, reconstruction, and equipment modernization, culminating in a port with a certified capacity of 3.2 million TEUs.

The second phase, currently underway, focuses on expanding the port’s footprint through developments like the Westlands Project.

Now, with the launch of the Caymanas SEZ, Jamaica is taking the final and most transformative step, establishing the industrial backbone needed to complement shipping operations and create value-added exports.

Prime Minister Holness said the project will be led by the Port Authority of Jamaica, which will initially develop 50 acres of the 700-acre site.

It is being funded through innovative financing arrangements, including divestments on the local stock exchange.

Prime Minister Holness outlined that while some may not immediately associate the SEZ with port operations, it is in fact an essential part of the broader logistics ecosystem.

“You can have a million ships coming here, but if they are not being filled up after they have unloaded, you have lost half of the potential of your port,” he explained.

Empowering Jamaicans Through ASPIRE

Dr. Holness said the Caymanas SEZ is aligned with the Government’s national growth strategy, articulated through the acronym ASPIRE: Access, Safety, Productivity, Infrastructure, Reform, and Economic Diversification.

• Access: The development will create tens of thousands of jobs, from logistics and manufacturing to engineering, quality assurance, and tech services. Special focus will be placed on employment for residents of Kingston, Portmore, and St. Catherine.

• Safety: The zone will feature advanced security systems integrated with national law enforcement to ensure a secure operating environment.

Dr. Holness emphasized a zero-tolerance approach to criminal infiltration.

“No government expenditure will fund any criminal. You will not get a dollar from this project if you are involved in a criminal gang or criminal operation,” he warned.

• Productivity: The Government will partner with HEART Trust, universities, and technical institutions to equip Jamaicans with globally competitive skills in supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and digital logistics.

• Infrastructure: The Caymanas SEZ will be climate-resilient and technologically advanced, featuring underground cabling, micro-renewable energy grids, modern architecture, and state-of-the-art environmental standards.

• Reform: The zone will serve as a model of business efficiency, with fast-tracked regulatory processes, a single window for permits, and digital systems that reduce red tape, which supports the broader government push to make doing business in Jamaica easier and faster.

• Economic Diversification: This SEZ expands Jamaica’s industrial base beyond tourism and remittances, creating a new stream of foreign exchange through high-value exports and logistics services.

Prime Minister Holness has tasked the Port Authority with delivering the project within the shortest possible time.

Once completed, the Caymanas SEZ is expected to not only transform Jamaica’s economic profile but also set a new regional benchmark for integrated, inclusive, and innovation-driven development.