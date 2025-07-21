News from the OPM

Prime Minister Holness Calls on JPs and Custodes to Lead Jamaica’s Community Transformation

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has highlighted the pivotal role of Justices of the Peace (JPs) and Custodes in Jamaica as key drivers of community transformation and social stability.

Speaking on Thursday (July 17) at the installation of Hon. Lennox Anderson Jackson as Custos of the parish of Hanover, Prime Minister Holness underscored that the influence of the Custodes goes far beyond ceremony, noting that they hold the “most powerful form of authority” in Jamaican society.

The Prime Minister highlighted the essential leadership role Custos Anderson Jackson will play in fostering social infrastructure alongside physical development and called on the JP corps to be more actively engaged in their communities.

“Your leadership will be critical in galvanizing the justices of the peace to be more present in their communities, whether through mentoring young people, guiding dispute resolution, or supporting restorative justice initiatives. The JP corps must be activated to serve, not just ceremonially, but transformatively.”

Prime Minister Holness emphasized the urgency of youth development as central to this mission to improve communities in Hanover.

“Our young people in Hanover must know that they are seen, heard, and believed in. Let us ensure they have safe spaces to thrive through sports, culture, entrepreneurship, and digital skills training,” he said.

Dr. Holness reminded the gathering of the unique authority JPs and Custodes have through the respect and trust of their communities.

“They don’t necessarily have the powers of law to compel. But what they have is the consensus of the society that their word, their character, and their moral standing in the community carry weight; that people will voluntarily comply; and that people will see them as persons holding office that they can emulate.”

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister called on everyone to restore respect across society.

“The breakdown started when we said we are not going to respect the JPs. And then children say, ‘We’re not going to respect the parents. We’re not going to respect the teachers.’ And once the link of respect is broken right throughout the society, then we create the space for criminals to emerge.”

Prime Minister Holness also urged all custodes and justices of the peace to embrace their crucial role with renewed commitment and responsibility. He emphasized that their leadership is crucial to rebuilding respect, fostering unity, and strengthening the social fabric of communities across Jamaica.