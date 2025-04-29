News from the OPM

Prime Minister Holness Congratulates Incumbent Prime Minister The Right Honourable Mark Carney on Victory at the Polls in Canada

Prime Minister Dr. The Most Honourable Andrew Holness has extended hearty congratulations to the incumbent Prime Minister of Canada, The Right Honourable Mark Carney, and the Liberal Party of Canada (LPC) on victory in the general election yesterday April 28, 2025.

In a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister Carney, Dr. Holness said:

“Your victory is a testament to the confidence reposed in you by the people of Canada to lead the country as the international community grapples with multifaceted challenges arising from geopolitical tensions, disruption in supply chains, market shocks, food and human insecurity, and climate change. I am confident that under your leadership, we will be able to forge a path towards unity and consensus on the issues that unite us as a family of nations.”

Prime Minister Holness noted that Jamaica anticipates a continued close bilateral relationship with Canada.

Dr. Holness indicated to Prime Minister Carney:

“Please be assured of Jamaica’s steadfast commitment to deepening its relations with Canada, with whom we have had a very solid partnership for more than six (6) decades. We are keen to ensure that the collaborative path that we have forged over the years will not only be sustained but enhanced as together we seek to promote the development and prosperity of our peoples. It is my hope that we can continue to do so very early in your tenure, especially given the strong people-to-people linkages that characterize our engagement and the bonds of friendship that we have cultivated not only at the bilateral level, but in the various fora at which we have shared membership.”

Prime Minister Holness extended best wishes for a very successful term and for the continued peace and prosperity of the Government and people of Canada.