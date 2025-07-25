News from the OPM

Prime Minister Holness Cuts Ribbon for Massive Harmony Cove Project

Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness says the newly launched and much-anticipated Harmony Cove Development Project in Trelawny must serve as a model of equitable, sustainable growth, providing tangible benefits to the Jamaican people while safeguarding national assets.

Speaking at the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony held on Tuesday (July 22) at the Harmony Cove Great House, the Prime Minister said the investment must lead to inclusive development that uplifts communities and drives long-term economic transformation.

“This project must result not just in the growth of the bottom line of the developers, but it must result in the growth of our GDP and in the growth of the households that are connected to it. That is the objective,” said Prime Minister Holness.

The Harmony Cove project is a major tourism development backed by international investment partners, including Tavistock Group and Nexus. The development is the first project to be launched following the passage of the Large Scale Projects and Pioneer Industries Act earlier this year.

It is expected to transform Jamaica’s tourism product, significantly enhancing job creation and deepening local linkages.

Prime Minister Holness explained that while the government encourages investment, it remains committed to protecting the country’s fiscal health, ensuring that no undue burden is placed on the public purse.

“The government did not give up more than it had to for this project to be considered feasible. The public purse was not sacrificed to make this project profitable. The people of Jamaica are going to get significant benefits from this project. And in fact, more benefits than what we would have had to give as incentives,” said Prime Minister Holness.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Jamaica’s development strategy is rooted in balancing profitability with public benefit, and that long-term success is only possible when local people and industries are empowered.

“We don’t see the two things as opposing. We want projects to be profitable because it is only when the projects are profitable that the people can have sustainable benefits. And that is the intersection that we try to achieve in this project,” said Prime Minister Holness.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the Harmony Cove initiative must uplift communities in and around the parish of Trelawny, directly referencing the people in Stewart Town, Wakefield, Clarks Town, and the Trelawny Market.

“This project is for you. You will benefit from this project. The entire Jamaica will benefit from this project,” said Prime Minister Holness.

The Prime Minister also addressed the issue of linkages between tourism and other sectors, stressing the need for stronger partnerships with local farmers, entertainers, and manufacturers.

Dr. Holness pledged that future policies will further embed these connections to maximize the local economic impact.

The Prime Minister noted that the government has been deliberate in shaping a tourism model that no longer isolates hotel developments from communities, but instead includes provisions for staff housing, local supply contracts, and the protection of Jamaica’s cultural and environmental resources.

The Prime Minister further stated that Jamaica’s global reputation remains a critical asset, one that must be protected and harnessed for continued investment.

Dr. Holness called for unity and responsibility in preserving “Brand Jamaica” as a force for positive transformation.

The Harmony Cove Development is projected to generate hundreds of direct and indirect jobs and will contribute significantly to Jamaica’s GDP over the coming years.