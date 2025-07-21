News from the OPM

Prime Minister Holness Hails Transformative Crime Reduction in Hanover

Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness has commended the police in the parish of Hanover for the remarkable progress in reducing serious crime, citing recent data that places the parish among the safest in Jamaica.

The western parish has recorded a 75% reduction in murders and an overall 48% decline in major crimes.

Speaking on Thursday (July 17) at the official installation ceremony of the new Custos Rotulorum for Hanover, Hon. Lennox Anderson Jackson, Prime Minister Holness highlighted the transformation in the parish as a national example of effective community engagement and civic partnership.

The Prime Minister pointed to the collaboration between law enforcement and Justices of the Peace (JPs) as a critical factor behind the improvement. During a recent community visit, Dr. Holness noted that the police officers have been supported more and more by the JPs to help maintain peace and order.

“Since the last time, there has been significant improvement [in crime reduction]. The officer in charge mentioned that they were not able to achieve this without the support of the JPs and the other stakeholders who have been very active in the community,” he said.

The Prime Minister credited this strong civic involvement, paired with adequate policing and investment in people, as central to the improvement in safety in the parish.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness urged the people of Hanover to stay the course and aim even higher.

“If all of you here, representing the civic capital of Hanover, decide that you are going to work together to ensure that this 75% decline in murder reaches 100% by the end of the year, you can achieve it,” said Prime Minister Holness.