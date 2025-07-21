News from the OPM

Prime Minister Holness Hands Over 93 New Buses to JUTC in Historic Investment in Public Transport

Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness officially handed over 93 brand-new buses to the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) a bold stride toward building a modern, sustainable, and inclusive public transport system with the largest single fleet expansion in over a decade.

Speaking on Wednesday (July 16, 2025) at the historic handover, held at the JUTC Bus Depot in Braeton, Portmore, Prime Minister Holness noted that the transformational investment in national mobility and infrastructure reinforces the Government’s commitment to a connected and productive Jamaica.

Prime Minister Holness reaffirmed the practical and people-centred focus of the Government’s transport agenda.

“Every Jamaican can be assured that the decisions we make on their behalf is rooted in the Jamaican experience and in understanding what every Jamaican would want to see for themselves and their children. The investments that we are making in public transportation are designed to improve the comfort and convenience of the traveling public. They are designed to improve the affordability for the general public,” said Prime Minister Holness.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the fleet expansion is part of a broader plan to increase efficiency, productivity, and economic opportunity for all Jamaicans:

“That’s what it is about, and we tend to lose sight of that. That the investment in public transportation is about making our economy more efficient so that everyone who has to use public transportation can be more productive in their personal or work endeavours. That’s what it is about,” said Prime Minister Holness.

Highlighting the importance of sustainable and inclusive development, Prime Minister Holness cautioned against short-sighted political opposition to transformative policies:

“The investment in new buses and in trying to create a world-class transportation system, it’s not about the politics which people have tried to drag it into a political thing. No, it’s about setting the framework for growth for everyone,” said Prime Minister Holness.

Dr. Holness also reflected personally on his own experience as a bus commuter, explaining how it informs his commitment to practical, transformative policies:

“Many years ago, I used to take the bus from Spanish Town to the University of the West Indies, and I would take it with my wife Juliet, and I do recall many mornings waiting on the bus. It was not always a pleasant experience, but these are the experiences that made me who I am today and has given me a deep insight and appreciation of the struggles of Jamaican people and what their dreams and aspirations and ambitions are,” said Prime Minister Holness.

Of the 93 new buses, 63 are powered by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), supporting the Government’s broader commitment to energy diversification, sustainability, and cost-efficiency. The other 30 diesel-powered buses will support charter services and rural express routes, improving reach and reliability in underserved areas.