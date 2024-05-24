News from the OPM

Prime Minister Holness Makes Changes to the Administration

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has advised the Governor General His Excellency Sir Patrick Allen of the following changes to the Executive to be made effective tomorrow, May 21, 2024:

– Hon Robert ‘Nesta’ Morgan to be reassigned to the Ministry of Economic, Growth and Job Creation with responsibility for Works.

– Senator Dr. the Hon Dana Morris Dixon to be been given responsibility for Information in addition to Skills and Digital Transformation.

– Senator Abka Fitz-Henley to be named Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister

The Administration is steadfastly committed to fulfilling its 2020 mandate to transform Jamaica into a peaceful, productive and prosperous nation.

The adjustments will assist the administration in more efficiently and effectively deliver its policies and programmes for the Jamaican people.