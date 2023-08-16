News from the OPM

Prime Minister Holness Outlines Government’s Plans for Victims of Arson Attack to Ensure Smooth Transition Back to School and Home Reconstruction

In response to the tragic shooting and arson attack that shook the Gregory Park community in St. Catherine, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced a comprehensive set of compassionate initiatives to support the victims to return to normalcy; this includes back-to-school assistance and assistance with rebuilding their homes.



The Prime Minister’s address highlighted a robust commitment to not only healing the emotional scars left by the attack but also empowering the affected families to rebuild their lives with dignity and resilience.



Prime Minister Holness began by expressing his profound empathy for the victims, stating, “I’m obviously moved by what I’ve seen here and the recount of the incident by those who were victims. I don’t think that anyone could truly appreciate the terror that the people who live in this community would have felt and experienced.”



With an unwavering focus on solutions, the Prime Minister emphasized the government’s dedication to addressing the immediate needs of the affected families. “I give the commitment that the government will provide fully for the families who have been displaced so that they are able to return to school,” he declared, echoing the importance of ensuring a seamless return to education for the community’s children.



Prime Minister Holness also underscored the government’s pledge to restore the homes that were destroyed in the attack. “I also give the commitment that the 11 house structures that were destroyed will be repaired,” he stated resolutely.



The Prime Minister addressed the trauma experienced by the community’s children, recognizing the profound impact the attack may have on their well-being and outlook. “We have to have the social intervention very quickly to just ensure that our young people are stable and that they, even from this very negative experience… have a more positive outlook on their circumstances,” he asserted.



Furthermore, Prime Minister Holness reaffirmed the government’s dedication to fostering a sense of unity and reconciliation within the community. “We have to engage a process and I will be working with the Member of Parliament, other government agencies and the police to ensure that we bring the youths together in the area,” he declared, underscoring the importance of restorative justice initiatives to guide the community toward healing and understanding.



Prime Minister Holness strongly condemned the horrific incident. He stated, “To consider it a crime, would be to treat it as ordinary. This is an act of terror and the people who have committed it are terrorists who should be treated as such. They should be dealt with at the limit of the law.”



In the meantime, he commended the efforts of the police and revealed that more resources would be allocated to ensure the safety of the community.