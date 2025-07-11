News from the OPM

Prime Minister Holness Outlines National Plan to Secure Jamaica’s Food Future

Prime Minister Dr. The Most Honourable Andrew Holness says the Government of Jamaica is advancing a deliberate, long-term strategy to make the country self-sufficient in food production.

Speaking today at the groundbreaking of the Pedro Plains Irrigation Expansion Project, the Prime Minister explained that the irrigation infrastructure now being developed is not an isolated investment but part of a much larger national plan.

“This is not about saying we’ve irrigated more land than anyone else,” said Prime Minister Holness. “This is about food security. This is about building the systems that allow Jamaica to feed itself.”

The Prime Minister referenced a recent international report that identified Guyana as one of the few countries globally with sustainability in areas such as fruit and vegetable production. While acknowledging Guyana’s size and scale advantages, he reaffirmed his belief that Jamaica has the land and potential to achieve food self-sufficiency.

“I believe Jamaica can feed itself. We have the land. What we have lacked over time is the will, the political direction, the technical capacity, the financial resources, and the infrastructure. And our administration is now addressing each of these areas, beginning with what government can directly control: policy, investment, and infrastructure.”

Dr. Holness continued: “We are building irrigation systems that will serve generations. This is how we transform agriculture, not just by helping farmers survive a season, but by giving them the tools to grow sustainable businesses.”

Prime Minister Holness said that over the next decade, Jamaica is on track to bring all irrigable lands under irrigation. In parallel, the government is investing in cold storage, post-harvest facilities, and agricultural special economic zones that will allow for growing, processing, storage, and sale in a single integrated ecosystem.

“We are creating the economic system that supports this kind of agriculture. We have already started in places like Parnassus. These zones will ensure that what we grow, we can preserve, add value to, and sell, not just locally, but regionally and internationally.”

He announced that nearly 1,000 land titles will be issued as part of this push, with 200 being distributed immediately under the Pedro Plains project. This will give farmers the security and leverage they need to access financing, expand operations, and invest in their land. Additional farm roads are also being planned.

“With water coming and with your titles, this is the moment for farmers to begin thinking differently. What will I farm? What business model will I build? What market am I serving? This is how we shift to a pro-growth mentality in agriculture.”

The Prime Minister called on farmers to see themselves as entrepreneurs in a national movement, essential agents of Jamaica’s food resilience and economic independence.

“You are part of a bigger plan. Every day we are getting closer to a food-secure Jamaica. Work with us. The system is not against you. We are building something that will last.”