News from the OPM

Prime Minister Holness Reports Major Recovery Milestones from Hurricane Beryl

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness says Jamaica has achieved several major milestones in its recovery following Hurricane Beryl.

Dr Holness says this underscores the strength of collective action and the urgent need to embed resilience into every layer of Jamaican society.

Speaking last Thursday (July 10) at the “Hurricane Beryl – Building A Better Jamaica Fund: National Tribute to Partnership & Recovery” ceremony, Prime Minister Holness outlined the extraordinary national response.

The Prime Minister described the widespread devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl, which made landfall on July 3, 2024, devastating the parishes of St. Elizabeth and Clarendon. In the aftermath, the Government launched the Building A Better Jamaica Fund in partnership with the National Commercial Bank, NCB, on July 8, 2024. That call to action was met with unprecedented generosity from public and private partners.

“Today, I’m pleased to report that the fund raised and matched $459 million, surpassing its $300 million target, fuelling one of the most extensive and effective post-disaster recovery operations in our modern history. Together, we provided emergency relief and restoration aid to 12,685 families,” said Prime Minister Holness.

More than 12,000 families received aid through the Fund.

An additional 1,191 farmers and fishers were supported to safeguard their livelihoods, and 1,821 homes and community facilities were repaired or rebuilt.

Water pump generators were procured and installed, benefiting over 3,000 residents. Notably, the Fund achieved a 96% utilization rate, which the Prime Minister emphasized as a symbol of integrity and efficiency.

“That 96% fund utilization rate is not merely a figure. It is a testament to what is possible when we manage with integrity and deliver with purpose. As we look to the future, the Government remains unwavering in its commitment to building a smarter, safer, and more climate-resilient Jamaica,” the Prime Minister stated.

Recognising the increase in the frequency of natural disasters and other shocks, Prime Minister Holness reaffirmed the country’s intention to modernise its disaster risk governance. In September 2024, the Disaster Risk Management Review Committee was established to assess Jamaica’s preparedness and response capacity. The committee examined eight key areas, including ODPEM’s role, critical infrastructure, financing, and use of technology.

Prime Minister Holness said: “This report is more than a diagnostic. It is a blueprint designed not only to address systemic deficiencies, but to build a more cohesive, efficient, and resilient disaster management architecture, ultimately protecting the lives, livelihoods, and property of every Jamaican.”

The Prime Minister noted that while the Jamaican economy has grown stronger and more shock-resistant in the last decade, that same level of resilience must now be built into communities.

“Let us seize this moment to reaffirm our collective responsibility to a Jamaica that is better, bolder, more inclusive, and more prepared. Let us not be defined by what we have endured, but by how we rise, rebuild, and reimagine Jamaica together.”

Prime Minister Holness said the Government will implement the lessons of this recovery into long-term disaster planning, reinforce public-private partnerships, and expand public education to ensure every Jamaican is equipped to withstand and recover from future shocks.