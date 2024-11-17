News from the OPM

Prime Minister Holness Says A Strong Economy is Key to Jamaica’s Independence and Prosperity

Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness says building a strong, self-reliant economy is crucial to Jamaica’s long-term success and independence.

Speaking last week (November 13) at a Stakeholders Engagement at the soon-to-be-open Morant Bay Urban Centre, Dr. Holness emphasized that true independence goes beyond political freedom.

The Prime Minister declared that real sovereignty can only be achieved with economic strength and resilience.

“As a post-independence Jamaican, I have never believed that my progress, my prosperity, and my development rest on anyone else. You must build your own country. Build your own household. Together, we must build the future we want,” said Prime Minister Holness.

The Prime Minister’s remarks highlighted the need to move away from dependence on borrowing, foreign aid, and debt, reinforcing a vision of Jamaica as a self-sufficient nation driven by its own resources and initiative.

Prime Minister Holness called on Jamaicans to see the broader purpose behind infrastructure projects, such as the Urban Centre in St. Thomas, as essential steps towards economic empowerment.

Dr. Holness noted that issues like poor road conditions and lack of water stem from a lack of economic investment, urging residents to embrace a long-term vision for Jamaica’s growth.

“It is the pursuit of our economic independence that is going to change these pain points that affect you every day,” he stated, while noting that the cycle of short-term political promises fails to address root issues.

The Prime Minister also encouraged citizens to take pride in Jamaica’s potential to achieve economic prosperity.

“Why don’t we talk about what we really want—a thriving economy that provides comfortable pensions for our retirees and a robust social safety to provide PATH benefits for those in need? A strong economy is the key to fixing the roads in our communities, providing water for households, and addressing your various needs. The route to a prosperous economy begins with strategic developments like these,” stated Dr. Holness.

Prime Minister Holness also shared plans for St. Thomas to become a hub for employment and tourism, with a focus on community-based tourism that preserves the charm and history of places like Morant Bay.

The Prime Minister is envisioning a future where residents could build businesses and generate income, laying the foundation for a sustainable, community-driven economy.

The Prime Minister is calling on Jamaicans to be part of this transformative journey, reminding them that Jamaica’s economic independence is vital for creating a thriving, prosperous future for all.