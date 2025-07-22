News from the OPM

Prime Minister Holness Urges Jamaicans to Become Creators and Owners of Industry, Not Just Consumers

Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness says Jamaicans must be creators with the ability to turn ideas into action, build businesses, and lead innovation.

Dr. Holness asserted that to grow and expand, it is not enough to be mere consumers.

Speaking last week at the MSME Linkages Day organized by the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce (MIIC), Prime Minister Holness emphasized that the next wave of national growth will be powered by government policy and the mindset of Jamaicans who choose to become innovators and owners of value.

“We see the iPhones, the fancy gadgets, and the products we consume, but we don’t always think that we can produce them,” said Prime Minister Holness. “We must shift from seeing ourselves only as consumers to seeing ourselves as creators of value, owners of industry, and participants in global trade.”

The Prime Minister noted that this mindset is rooted in the colonial past.

Dr. Holness said we must detach from the historical wound and heal through business enterprise and ownership.

“We were disconnected from the value we created through the plantation economy. We must now take hold of that value, trade it, and prosper from it.”

Prime Minister Holness highlighted new and emerging industries around creativity, technology, agriculture, wellness, and manufacturing, sectors where Jamaicans are not just workers but founders and innovators.

The Prime Minister noted that while Jamaica is renowned for its rich cultural expression and world-class talent, true national growth lies not just in creative output but in building industries around it.

“We always talk about our incredible creativity, but creativity alone isn’t enough. We need entrepreneurs to create the industry around that creativity, enterprises that monetize our talent, tell our stories, and export our value,” the Prime Minister said.

In the meantime, Dr. Holness added that Jamaica must move away from low-value production and consumption toward the creation of unique and high-value goods.

“Jamaica needs to pivot its economic policy towards creating goods that are of higher value, greater sophistication, and unique to the market,” said the Prime Minister.

Dr. Holness said the Government is actively creating space for those ideas to flourish, from pitch competitions and startup incubators to streamlined regulation and digital platforms that empower entrepreneurs to operate and scale efficiently.

Prime Minister Holness reiterated the power of partnership and that the government alone cannot build the economy Jamaica needs.

Dr. Holness stated that the government will set the stage, shape the environment, and provide the tools necessary for creators and entrepreneurs to thrive.