News from the OPM

Prime Minister Holness Urges Jamaicans to Give Up Criminals

Condemns Gruesome Murder of Three Jamaicans in a Maverley Drive-by Shooting Which injured Three Others

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is again calling on Jamaicans to cooperate with the police to stem the bloodshed in Jamaica.

The Prime Minister made the appeal as he condemned the gruesome murder of three Jamaicans in a drive-by shooting on Thursday night which also injured three others.

Prime Minister Holness said Jamaicans must realize that cooperating with the police is one of the most effective ways to help to rid Jamaica of crime and criminals. He noted that many Jamaicans are aware of criminal activities happening in their communities.

The Prime Minister gave the reassurance that Jamaica now has a police force that will look after the safety of citizens who come forward with information on criminal activities. He also reminded Jamaicans that there are avenues for Jamaicans to anonymously provide information to the police and receive a reward.

The Prime Minister reminded Jamaicans, that criminals do not care about them and that their objective is to kill innocent people. In this regard, the Prime Minister said this Government has no sympathy for criminals.

Prime Minister Holness said the Government is deeply sensitive to law-abiding Jamaicans who are suffering.

The Prime Minister urged residents in communities which are being taken over by criminals to give them up.

Prime Minister Holness noted that despite the gains being made by the police, without the cooperation of citizens it will not be possible to bring the crime monster under control.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister urged Jamaicans to recognize that criminals are not friends.

The Prime Minister assured Jamaicans, that his Government will be relentless in fighting crime.

Prime Minister Holness was speaking today, (March 25, 2022) at a Social Housing Programme handing over ceremony in West Portland.