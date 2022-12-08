News from the OPM

“The threat is even more urgent to small developing states, where gangs have greater capacity to capture the state” – Prime Minister Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness yesterday (December 7, 2022) used the Congressional/Parliamentary Intelligence Security Forum in Washington D.C, convened by Congressman Robert Pittenger, to draw greater attention to the growing threat of criminal gangs and organized transnational crime networks to national security, human rights, and democracy.

During his presentation, the Prime Minister noted that the threat is even more urgent for small developing states, such as Jamaica, where gangs have greater capacity to capture the state.

The Prime Minister said:

“The threat is not unique to Jamaica, several countries in the region face the same problem to differing degrees, the extreme case being Haiti. It is important that our partners understand the threat, but more importantly, they must understand and respect our right to protect our people and our state.”

Prime Minister Holness said as Jamaica moves boldly to overcome criminally organized violence, it is important to inform and engage international partners.

The Parliamentary Intelligence-Security Forum was established to have regular discussions among members of Congress and Parliamentarians and representatives across the globe to facilitate learning, cooperation, and knowledge sharing on security issues including counter-terrorism financing, cyber security, intelligence sharing, AI, and other relevant topics.