News from the OPM

Rocky Meade appointed Cabinet secretary

Lieutenant General Rocky Ricardo Meade CD, JP, PhD, has been appointed as Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Public Service.

Meade will succeed Ambassador Douglas Saunders who will be stepping down on October 1. Ambassador Saunders has been Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Public Service since June 2008.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness notes that:

“Meade’s years of experience in government will be an asset to the public service and a crucial part of our continued thrust toward efficiency and service excellence.

I would like to thank the outgoing Cabinet Secretary, Ambassador Saunders for his decades of committed service to the Jamaican people culminating in his work as Cabinet Secretary. He has demonstrated integrity, accountability and commitment to the Government of the day and the people of Jamaica. After such service of distinction, he has earned the gratitude of the public service and the country.”

In responding to his appointment, Meade was optimistic about his new role:

“I am humbled and honoured to be considered for this critical role. I pledge to further the positive evolution of the public service for the benefit of the wider society.

I would like to thank the outgoing Cabinet Secretary, Ambassador Saunders, for his guidance and support as I move into this new position.”

Meade will assume his role as Cabinet Secretary on October 1, 2022.