News from the OPM

The Government has approved the resumption of face-to-face classes for students at the primary and secondary level sitting exit examinations.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday (May 4, 2021), Prime Minister Andrew Holness noted that due to the pandemic, a significant number of the current exam cohort would have lost approximately one year of in-person instruction and guidance.

The Prime Minister noted that though the Ministry of Education, Youth, and Information has received an extension for the submission of school based assessments, face-to-face engagement is needed to help students to adequately prepare for exams.

The Prime Minister said, “The Cabinet has approved the resumption of face-to-face instruction as of Monday, May 10, 2021, for those students sitting the PEP 6 Ability Test, and those in Grades 11-13 sitting the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), City & Guilds and the National Vocational Qualification – Jamaica (NVQ-J).”

According to Prime Minister Holness, a whole day/rotational approach commencing May 10, 2021, will be used to facilitate the inclusion of face-to-face engagement for students. He says the Ministry of Education, Youth, and Information will coordinate with parents and local transport providers to ensure the safe movement of students to and from school.

The Prime Minister further stated, “Systems are in place for the teachers involved in face-to-face instruction to get vaccinated as part of the infection, prevention and control measures. Approximately 7,500 teachers are already vaccinated, and plans are in place for others to be vaccinated commencing May 6, 2021.”

In the meantime, the Prime Minister encouraged all teachers to use this opportunity to get vaccinated.

Prime Minister Holness emphasized that the COVID-19 infection prevention and control protocols will be established, enforced and strictly adhered to at the schools and provisions have also been made through the Regional Offices for disbursement of grants for basic equipment and materials needed for sanitization purpose.