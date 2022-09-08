News from the OPM

Statement from British High Commissioner to Jamaica, Judith Slater on the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

All of us at the British High Commission are deeply saddened by the news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne only a few years after the Second World War and has been the United Kingdom’s longest-ever reigning monarch.

It is an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years.

Even at the age of 96, The Queen remained determined to carry out her duties, receiving new Prime Minister Liz Truss only two (2) days ago.

Her Majesty championed the development of the Commonwealth – from a small group of seven countries to a family of 56 nations, spanning every continent of the world.

During her reign, the Queen visited Jamaica on no fewer than six occasions, most recently in 2002. The Queen’s first visit to the island came the year after she ascended the throne. She arrived in Jamaica in November 1953, and toured the island with her husband Prince Phillip. She retained a deep affection for this beautiful island, its unique character and the warmth of its people throughout her life.

She visited more than 100 countries and touched the lives of millions around the world.

It is a day of great loss, but Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy will be long-lasting.

Today the Crown passes to our new monarch, His Majesty King Charles III.