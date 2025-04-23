News from the OPM

Statement on the Death of His Holiness Pope Francis

I am truly saddened, this morning, at news of the death of Pope Francis.

Pope Francis, the first poniff from Latin America dedicated his life to uplifting the poor and vulnerable.

As head of the Catholic church, Pope Francis was a champion and advocate for change and used his papacy to highlight issues of fairness, equity, climate change and more.

His quiet humility endeared millions to his style and to a deeper belief in God.

His death came at the end of the holiest period in the Christian calendar, with him making an appearance on resurrection Sunday reflects the Pope’s dedication to duty and to the people.

Pope Francis has influenced and touched the lives of millions in every corner of the world.

On this deeply sad day I send condolences to the Catholic community, Christians, and all who mourn the death of Pope Francis.

May his soul rest in peace.