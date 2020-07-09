News from the OPM

Tablets for Teachers Programme gets Underway

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, working with the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, the Ministry of Education, and other Government stakeholders, distributed tablets to public sector teachers from across the island under the Tablets for Teachers Programme this morning, July 9, 2020.

The initiative will see public sector teachers receiving 25,000 tablet computers as part of their compensation package.

While delivering the keynote address, at the Balcombe Drive Primary and Junior High School in his West Central St. Andrew constituency, Prime Minister Holness noted that the Covid-19 pandemic reinforced the need to accelerate progress to enhance teaching and learning through digital inclusion and digital literacy.

The Prime Minister further added that there is a need for greater investment in broadband internet in Jamaica. He underscored that though access to internet connectivity has improved over the years, Jamaica still has a far way to go.

“The new economic Sub-committee of the Economic Recovery Taskforce is looking at how we can revolutionize our internet and broadband capabilities here. The technologies and the investments that we have, have outlived their useful capacity, and it is now time for meaningful investments to take place in order for Jamaica to be on good footing to participate in the Fourth Industrial Revolution”, said Prime Minister Holness.

In that regard, the Prime Minister stated that the country needs to have larger pipes with more fibre cables laid, more wireless and satellite connectivity, to allow greater access to the internet and improve the quality and reliability of the service.

The distribution of tablets to teachers falls under the Tablets in School Programme, under which the Government has procured 65,000 tablets at a cost of 1.1 million USD for teachers and students.