Post Cabinet Notes For Wednesday, November 25, 2020

CABINET DECISIONS:

Naming of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security St. Ann Parish office in honour of the late Shahine Robinson

Cabinet gave approval for the Ministry of Labour and Social Security St. Ann Parish office to be named in honour of the late Minister of Labour and Social Security, the Honourable Shahine Robinson. The activities to be carried out at the newly constructed facility include, among other things, the operation of the National Insurance Scheme, as was directed by the late MP.

Modernisation of the Agriculture Sector Programme (MASP) to be included in the Public Sector of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries

Cabinet gave approval for the modernisation of the Agriculture Sector Programme to be included in the Public Sector Investment Programme and the allocation of capital funding of US twenty five million dollars (US$25 million) in the government fiscal space to finance the project over a period of 5 years.

Introduction of same day and next day service packages for the Registrar General’s Department (RGD)

Cabinet gave the approval for the introduction of premium service packages and attendant fees by the Registrar General’s Department (RGD). The packages are for the processing of same day and next day service for birth, death and marriage certificates where applicable. The fee structures are seven thousand five hundred dollars ($7,500.00) for same day service and six thousand dollars ($6000.00) for next day service. The proposed services are in response to the request of customers. The introduction of the proposed premium service would not replace the existing three service platforms that carried a maximum wait time of four days, 10 days and 30 days.

Essential Oils Incubator project of the Jamaica Business Development

Cabinet gave the approval for the Essential Oils Incubator Project to be included in the Public Sector Investment Programme, and the allocation of the capital funding of $50 million to finance the project, subject to the availability of fiscal space of the budget of the Government of Jamaica.

Establishment of Steering Committee for the National College for Educational Leadership (NCEL)

Cabinet has given approval for the establishment of the Steering Committee for the National College for Educational Leadership (NCEL). The committee will provide support and technical guidance for the operations of NCEL and make recommendations regarding the performance management framework of the body. The committee will serve for a period of one year.

Voucher Incentive Programme 2020/2021 for needy students not on PATH

Cabinet has approved the Voucher Incentive Programme for students who were not on PATH. The programme is seeking to provide parents/guardians of an estimated 36,000 students who were not on PATH, but who are in need of assistance with a voucher toward the purchase of a tablet or laptop computer to enable full participation in the digital teaching and learning environment. Approximately six hundred thousand (600,000) students in three thousand six hundred and thirty nine (3,639) public and private education institutions have been affected by the interruption of face to face teaching and learning due to the Covid19 pandemic.

Award of contracts

Cabinet gave approval for the variation of contract in the amount of one hundred and eleven million, seven hundred and sixty seven thousand four hundred dollars and seventy five cents ($111,767,400.75) to M&M Jamaica Limited for the Rehabilitation Programme for emergency works of the 10 th floor and roof repairs at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St. James. The adjusted contract amount is now two hundred and eight million, seventy nine thousand, eight hundred and eighty five dollars and ninety five cents ($208,079,885.95)

Cabinet gave approval for the award of contract to Contraxx Enterprises Limited in the amount of $60,565, 096.54 for the Middleton Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) rural feeder road rehabilitation in St. Thomas.

Cabinet gave approval for the award of contract to King Alarm Services Limited for security guard services at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts. The contract is valued at sixty nine million, eight hundred and fourteen thousand, three hundred and seventy two dollars and fifty cents ($69,814,372.50)

Cabinet also approved the award of a contract to Canadian Bank Note Company Limited (CBN) for the maintenance and support of the Jamaica Passport Issuing and Control System (JPICS) and the procurement of 1,150,000 electronic passports (ePassports) in the amount of US sixteen million three hundred and fourteen thousand, five hundred and fifty eight dollars. (US$ 16,314,558.00)

Award of contract to Northgate Public Services for the establishment of a Station Records Management System for the Jamaica Constabulary Force, JCF in the amount of US five hundred and eighty seven thousand, eight hundred and fourteen dollars (US$587,814.00).

Approval of a contract to PriceWaterhouseCoopers Tax and Advisory Services in the amount of one hundred and forty three million, forty two thousand, four hundred and ninety dollars ($143,042,490) (excluding taxes) for the implementation of the recommendations for the rationalisation of public bodies.

Cabinet gave the approval of a contract to Modern Investigation and Security Company in the amount of one hundred and twenty five million, seven hundred and forty one thousand eight hundred and sixty eight dollars and forty eight cents ($125,741,868.48) for the provision of private security guard services at the National Health Fund facilities for a period of two years.

Cabinet gave approval for the award of contract to Chin’s Equipment Rentals and Construction Company Limited in the amount of one hundred and twenty one hundred and twenty six million, five hundred and thirty three thousand, two hundred sixty eight dollars and ninety cents ($126,533,268.90) for the modification and upgrading of the wastewater treatment facilities at the Ebony Park HEART Academy at Toll Gate, in Clarendon.

Cabinet gave approval for the ward of contract to YP Seaton and Associates Company Limited in the amount of US seven hundred and ninety two thousand thirty seven dollars and twenty five cents for the replacement of the redundant emergency power generations at eGov Jamaica Limited.

Cabinet gave approval for the award of contract for the provision of 15,000 laptops for high schools students grade 10-13 on the PATH Programme and gave approval for the award of contract, by e-Learning Jamaica Company Limited to Royale Computers and Accessories Limited at a total cost not exceeding US eight million five hundred and twenty one thousand five hundred dollars (US$ 8, 521, 500) including GCT.

Ratification of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPWN)

Cabinet ratified the approval given by the Prime Minister for Jamaica’s ratification of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW). Jamaica participated in the first and second substantive sessions of the United Nations conference to negotiate a legally binding instrument to prohibit nuclear weapons leading towards their total elimination. Jamaica had voted to support the adoption of the TPNW in July 2017 and was among the first CARICOM Member States to sign the TPNW on December 8, 2017. The TPNW stipulated that 50 ratifications were required for the treaty to enter into force. As of September 30, 2020, 46 countries had submitted their instruments of ratification to the depository.

Divestment of Silver Sands Estates Limited

Cabinet gave the approval for the divestment of the assets of Silver Sands Estates Limited (SSEL) in Trelawny. This will be done by:

the transfer of the real estate assets of SSEL to the Silver Sands Cottage Owners Association (SSCOA) including those properties which form party of the common areas in the Silver Sands development subject to the review of the Attorney General’s Chambers. The sale of the underdeveloped lots and villas on the open market and the establishment of a formula or scheme which would reserve properties to be sold to public servants. The leasing of the clubhouse, marine park and jetty to SSCOA and the transfer of the shares of Harmonization Limited in SSEL to SSCOA at the expiration of the proposed lease of the clubhouse and the sale of all remaining assets of SSEL. In the event that the proposed lease did not materialise, then the clubhouse together with the remaining assets would be offered for sale on the open market or transferred to Harmonisation Limited.

10. Approval for sale of land owned by the National Water Commission, NWC at Colbeck Plantation St. Catherine to the NHT

Cabinet gave approval for the sale of 20.03 hectare (49.5) acres of land, owned by the National Water Commission (NWC) to the National Housing Trust (NHT) in the amount of one hundred and forty million dollars (140 million dollars). The sale of the land would complement lands already owned by the NHT for a housing development.

BRIEF FOR NCEL STEERING COMMITTEE

Cabinet Matter:

Establishment of Steering Committee for the National College for Educational Leadership (NCEL)

Cabinet has given approval for the establishment of the Steering Committee for the National College for Educational Leadership (NCEL). The committee will provide support and technical guidance for the operations of NCEL and make recommendations regarding the performance management framework of the body. The committee will serve for a period of one year.

Background

The National College for Educational Leadership (NCEL) currently operates under the powers of the Minister of Education, Youth and Information guided by the Education Act of 1965 but will eventually have its own legal identity under the appropriate governance arrangements for public sector entities.

but will eventually have its own legal identity under the appropriate governance arrangements for public sector entities. The operations of the NCEL were overseen by a Steering Committee effective March 15, 2015 until its expiration on June 27, 2018.

The Committee working directly with the NCEL’s management will advise on the following: An operational framework within which the NCEL will function consistently with internationally acceptable standards as well as with the policy direction of the MoEYI; The development and implementation of the NCEL’s corporate systems, strategic and operational plans; The design of the NCEL’s programmes so as to ensure they satisfy market needs and emergent priorities; and The undertaking of any such matter that may redound to the benefit of the College.

In a bid to ensure that its programmes are robust, credible and contextually relevant, the College submitted its application to the University Council of Jamaica (UCJ) for the accreditation of its programmes.

The Council ratified and stressed the importance of the existence of the Steering Committee, and therefore made recommendations for its structure upon completion of their evaluation of the NCEL’s programmes for accreditation

The appointment of the following members to the Steering Committee for the NCEL for a period of one year, with effect from 12 October 2020 to 11 October 2021:

Mr. Byron Farquharson

Mrs. Mitzie Harris-Dillion

Dr. Donna Powell Wilson

Dr. Joan Ernandez

Mr. Cheslan Douglas

Mr. Linton Weir

Ms. L. Cecille Palmer

Mrs. Maureen Dwyer

Mr. Calvin Harris

Mrs. Viviene Johnson

Dr. Taneisha Ingleton

Brief on 15,000 Laptops for High School Students in Grades 10 – 13 on PATH

Cabinet Matter

Cabinet gave approval for the award of contract for the provision of 15,000 laptops for high schools students grade 10-13 on the PATH Programme and gave approval for the award of contract, by e-Learning Jamaica Company Limited to Royale Computers and Accessories Limited at a total cost not exceeding US eight million five hundred and twenty one thousand five hundred dollars (US$ 8, 521, 500) including GCT.

Update

The laptops are currently on order and e-Learning Jamaica should be receiving them in batches.

Royale Computers who are supplying the devices have indicated that they are expecting 2000 devices between December 21 and 28, with the remainder expected in January, February and mid-March.

Royale Computers also indicated that they are aiming to deliver earlier but every week there are new notifications from their manufacturers advising them on the shortage of devices.

The devices are being delivered in batches due to the global shortage which is as a result of the increased demand for devices due to the pandemic.

Brief for Own Your Own Device Incentive Programme (OYOD)

Background

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information (MoEYI) has developed a Voucher Incentive Programme for students who are in need but are not on PATH. The programme is called the Own Your Own Device Incentive Programme (OYOD).

The OYOD Incentive Programme seeks to benefit an estimated 36,000 needy students in primary and secondary schools across the island. A selection mechanism is proposed to make the determination regarding the 36,000 neediest students.

The OYOD Programme is in keeping with the Ministry’s Bring Your Own Device Policy which outlines the specifications for tablets/laptops to be purchased.

The value of each electronic voucher (eVoucher) is $20,000 and will be redeemable at authorized vendors.

Parents/Guardians on receipt of the $20,000 voucher would be able to utilize these funds to help with the purchase a tablet or a laptop. Additionally, there are suppliers of tablets and laptops who have indicated their willingness to enter into a credit term agreement with parents who may not be able to fund the full cost of the device all at once.

Criteria for Selection

Parents or guardians can apply through an established website, powered by eGov Jamaica or via a manual numbered application form available from their respective Members of Parliament or the Ministry’s Regional Offices. The website to use is oyod.educate.gov.jm and began accepting applications on November 19, 2020. The application process will close on December 4, 2020. Verification of students’ information will be done by way of the electronic National Student Registration System (NSRS) Verification of TRN numbers for parents or guardian will be done by way of the Tax Administration Jamaica’s (TAJ’s) database.

Requirements:

Parents/Guardians MUST have a valid Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN).

Parents/Guardians annual income MUST NOT surpass $300,000.

Child MUST have a valid Student Registration Number (SRN).

Only ONE application will be allowed per household.

Your child MUST NOT be a PATH beneficiary.

Note: Parents or guardians must present a valid ID when claiming this incentive. The eVoucher will be valid for 6 months.

Vendor Process

Participating vendors will be required to first submit an application to e-LJam and satisfy eligibility criteria so as to be selected by e-LJam for participation in the Programme.

Selected Vendors will thereafter be required to sign a Vendor Participation Agreement with e-LJam before they are able to participate in the programme.

e-LJam will be responsible for making payments to the participating vendors under the agreement with the vendors.

Finance

$720 Million required to fund the Voucher Incentive Programme. This will be provisioned as outlined below: $509 million MoEYI $211 million by e-Learning Jamaica



Queries:

Contact information for queries in relation to this programme Phone: 888-EDU-CATE (888-338-2283) or 888-SCH-TIME (888-724-8463) weekdays between the hours of 9am and 4pm Email: [email protected] or [email protected]



Contact:

The Honourable Mrs. Fayval Williams

Minister of Education, Youth and Information

[email protected]

or

Colin Steer

[email protected]